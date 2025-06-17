Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,927 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,184.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,226,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,458 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,159,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.