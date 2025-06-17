Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

