Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

