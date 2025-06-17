Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $1.43 Million in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

