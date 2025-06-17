Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.37 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

