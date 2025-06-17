Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $169.62.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

