Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 10,345 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after acquiring an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,774,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

FTLS stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

