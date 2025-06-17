Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 354 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 130,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.