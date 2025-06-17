Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

