Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

