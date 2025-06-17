Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,094 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,060,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Kroger news, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,632,165. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

