Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 128 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $780.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.37. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,737 shares of company stock valued at $29,797,795. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.