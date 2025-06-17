Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.6%

AHR opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.