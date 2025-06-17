Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 261 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.05. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.