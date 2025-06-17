Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 31,514 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

