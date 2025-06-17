Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

