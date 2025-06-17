Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,333. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.