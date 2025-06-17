Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:SHOP opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

