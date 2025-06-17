Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 980 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $261.57 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.36 and its 200 day moving average is $240.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,973,200. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,717 shares of company stock worth $49,363,601 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

