Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $187.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

