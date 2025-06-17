Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $328,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

