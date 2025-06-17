Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,162,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.