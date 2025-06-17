Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BKH opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

