Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,185 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

