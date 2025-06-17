Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $706.59 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

