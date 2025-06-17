Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magnite by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $102,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,452. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 15,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $256,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,100.96. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 309.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

