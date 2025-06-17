Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 571 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,431,000 after buying an additional 3,364,114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,584,000 after buying an additional 3,160,533 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,451,000 after buying an additional 2,599,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,629,000 after buying an additional 2,196,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,718,000 after buying an additional 1,868,804 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

