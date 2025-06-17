Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $347.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.49.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

