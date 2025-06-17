Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.