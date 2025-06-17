Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERII

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Pamela L. Tondreau acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $51,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,008.04. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,555. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.