Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

