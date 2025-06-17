Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 20,320 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 909,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,676 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

