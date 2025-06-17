Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $2,540,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,810.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,895.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,911.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,370.28 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

