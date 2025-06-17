Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 38,842 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5,311.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2,069.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

