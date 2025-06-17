Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

