Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of Bread Financial worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 391,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bread Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:BFH opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

