Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 533,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 39,457 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

