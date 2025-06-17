Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.9%

LNC stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

