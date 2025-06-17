Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 7,563 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5,955.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $421.28 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.