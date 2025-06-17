Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 104,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $46.73 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

