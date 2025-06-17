Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 17.7%

FYLD stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

