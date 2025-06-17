Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,975 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,872 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after acquiring an additional 718,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,665,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

