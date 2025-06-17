Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OKLO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CLSA raised shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

