Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

