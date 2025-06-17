Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.28% of Innoviva worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $5,437,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 231,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

