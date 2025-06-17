Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMYT. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

