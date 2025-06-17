Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 359,421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,618,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

