Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,408.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 763.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.1%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

