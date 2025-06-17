Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,461 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 241,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,129,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,739,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,627,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,072,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 38,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $961,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,199.02. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,194. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.1%

PRDO stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

