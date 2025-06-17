Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5,217.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 27,873.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $1.628 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FMX. UBS Group raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

